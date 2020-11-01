Blustery conditions continue, with a chance of snow flurries

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: A cold start to your Monday morning with temperatures sitting in the low 30s. The cold temps paired with windy conditions will make it feel like the temperatures are actually in the low 20s. Monday will remain gusty with winds out of the West at 10-20mph and gusts up to 35mph. The clouds we are beginning the day with will dissipate throughout the day, leaving us with a clear evening. High temperature of 43.

Tuesday: Election Day will begin with windy conditions which will calm down throughout the day. Otherwise, clear conditions and a high temperature of 52.

Wednesday: Clear skies, high temperature of 63.

Thursday: A few clouds will inch back into your forecast on Thursday, with a high temperature of 65.

Friday: Clear skies, high temperature of 66.

Saturday: Mostly clear skies, high temperature of 69.

Sunday: Clear skies, high temperature of 70.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler