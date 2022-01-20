Brace for the arctic outbreak across the Ohio Valley tomorrow morning

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a cold start, but it will only get worse as we begin the next two mornings. Some lake enhanced snow flurries continue to linger across the Ohio Valley, providing a quick coating on some surfaces but accumulation will be limited. It was a frosty cold day as well with high temperatures struggling to get out of the mid 20s this afternoon. We will not likely see 30-degree temperatures until we head into the next work-week. Tonight, skies will start to clear out, temperatures will start to fall, and with snowpack around we could see low single digit temperatures to wake up to tomorrow morning. Wind chill factors could be 5 below zero. My overnight low will be around 7 degrees, but it could get colder down into the river valleys as well. No falling precip is expected. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is expected to make a guest appearance to end the work-week , however it will be a bitter cold start to the day. Temps will max out in the lower 20s with wind-chill values in the teens. Low temperatures into Saturday morning will be back in the single digits if not below zero. Feels like temps will be 10-15 degrees below zero.

SATURDAY: Staying bitter cold to start but a return of sunshine is likely across the area. A stagnant weather pattern starts to setup in our favor as well, as high pressure returns to the valley. Temperatures will max out in the upper 20s. It will not be as bitter Sunday morning. Cloud cover could start to increase later in the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies return with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. Accumulation will be minimal. High temperatures return to the lower 30s.

MONDAY: More cold air is expected as we head into the next week. Temperatures will be back in the mid 30s with no threat for precip. Cloud cover will be around and make the mood grey.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and staying chilly. Max temps will be around 30 degrees with another round of flurries in the forecast. The timeframe for precip is likely in the morning and afternoon. Accumulating snow is a possibility, but nothing major.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme with another dip of temps. We will get back to the 20s for our daytime high.

THURSDAY: Some sun as we near the end of the week. Max temps are back in the lower 20s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey