Break out the sunglasses for sunny skies this Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Brilliant sun is expected today with again blue skies and cloudless conditions for the Ohio Valley. Waking up and heading out early on will notice it is not as cool outside compared to the past few mornings. The typical areas near the Ohio River can expect to see foggy conditions early on. It will be a tad bit warmer than average today with highs around 76-78. Winds will be noticeable from the west around 4-8 mph. It will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy the outdoors. A crazy thought for you, there is one week left in September!

THURSDAY: The ladder half of the work week shows temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees above normal values for this time in September. Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies which we haven’t seen in upwards of two weeks. There could be a stray sprinkle from the cloudy skies but I think most of the Ohio Valley will remain dry once again. It has been 11 days to this point without measurable precipitation at the airport, and it looks like the area will continue dry. Highs will be around 75-77.

FRIDAY: The weekend is looking warmer than average but still very nice to be outdoors and enjoy the warmth. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs around 77-79.

SATURDAY: A very nice day to be outside and you will probably not need a jacket. All day sunshine with temperatures expected to be near 74-76. It looks to be a good grilling and outdoors day.

SUNDAY: Our first threat for rain returns to the forecast after an almost 2 week hiatus. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as well as a threat for some rain showers off and on into the afternoon. Highs will be around 73-75.

MONDAY: The threat for rain showers will continue to start the next work week. Partly sunny skies are expected along with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be around 71-73.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and there will be a threat for some afternoon showers. Highs expected to be around 65-67.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey