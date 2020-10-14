Break-out the sunglasses, plentiful sunshine expected this Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: The day will start with a little chill in the air with seasonable temperatures to kickoff the day. There may be some fog in the lower lying areas this morning but widespread fog will not be an issue. Once the sun rises this morning at 7:32 A.M. we will see plentiful sunshine for the Ohio Valley. It would be an excellent day if you wanted to head out to a park and walk, run, or enjoy being outdoors. The winds will not be a factor and making it feel cooler than our expected high temperature, especially with abundant sunshine warming things up. There could be a few clouds in the skies as we head into the afternoon, but all and all a good day. Expected highs around 69-71. A few ticks above average.

THURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, there will be broken clouds and sunshine for the area. This will be the last day in the forecast where we will see above average temperatures for the region. Highs will be around 72-74. There will be some scattered showers in the Ohio Valley, mainly in the evening as a cold front advances into our neck of the woods. The cold front will really plummet our temperatures as we head into Friday and through the weekend.

FRIDAY: A stray morning shower is possible to start the day from the remnant cold front. Below average temperatures will make their way into the Ohio Valley for the weekend. We will see some chilliness and cloudy skies to kickoff the weekend. Highs around 52-54. Breakout the scarves and pumpkin spice lattes.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with filtered sunlight is expected for Saturday. It will be feeling more like Fall with highs around 56-58.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and Fall feeling weather will stick around for the ladder half of the weekend. Highs around 61-63.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds for the beginning of the new work week. Highs around 64-66.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies will make their way back into the forecast for the Ohio Valley. There will be a chacne for rain showers off and on for a good portion of the day. Temperatures will be around 61-63.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey