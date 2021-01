7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: As we begin to push closer to the halfway point of winter, we are running into the rut of seeing the overcast skies and colder air in place. If we can find a positive, at least it is not colder than average. Mid 30s for our high today and we stick around with the rather cloudy skies. Unexciting weather for us to begin 2021. The threat for drizzle/flurries look end. There could be some glimmers of sunshine as we head into the afternoon but wall to wall sunshine is not expected. The weekend continue to look sun filled and bright. A nice pick-me-up is expected to make its way into our region soon.