Breaks in the clouds Thursday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and seasonable as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the mid to upper 30s once again. The wintry grey color known for the Northeast will stick around as well. It really feels like a broken record. We do have the hopes of some sunshine as we start to think about the weekend, so that is good news. We will stick with the chance of seeing isolated flurries and drizzle into the afternoon. No widespread precipitation is on the radar anytime soon. Winds will remain blowing from the northeast around 3-7mph.