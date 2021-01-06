Breaks in the clouds Thursday

7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and continued cold, Lows near 30.
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, cold and dry, Highs 36-40.
FRIDAY: Breaks in the clouds and cold, Highs 38-40.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 36-40.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness, cold and dry, Highs 35-39.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy then some flurries, Highs 36-40.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries then mostly cloudy and cold, Highs 38-40.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker