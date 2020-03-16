Breaks in the clouds Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Lows 40-44.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then breaks in the clouds, Highs 52-56.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then showers returning, Highs 58-60.
THURSDAY: Variable cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 70-74.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Some flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 40-44.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: More clouds with possible late-day showers, Highs 50-52.