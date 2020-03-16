Breaks in the clouds Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Peek of sun early then a mostly cloudy sky, mild, Highs 49-52. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty shower, Lows 40-43. TUESDAY: Few spotty showers toward midday, slightly warmer, Highs 51-54. WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry start, soaking rain late day, Highs 58-60. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain likely, warmer, Highs 65-68. FRIDAY: Even warmer, rain showers with stray t-storm, Highs 68-71. SATURDAY: Broken clouds, drier but much cooler, Highs 45-47. SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 47-50.