Breezy and cloudy conditions for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A tale of two halves for the Ohio Valley. We started off December first with blue skies and sunshine. Cloud coverage did build in eventually as he approached the early afternoon hours. A warm front is lifting though our region, allowing the cold air to retreat and saturate the Ohio Valley with light rain showers for the rest of the afternoon. We could linger around with some isolated sprinkled into the evening. Temperatures tonight will drop to the lower 40s but increase shortly after midnight. Warm air advection will be in place tomorrow, allowing for a very mild day. A small caveat, it will be breezy for most of the day tomorrow. Winds increase tonight and blow from the southwest around 10 mph with gusts of 25.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again with a big warm up in store. A few rain showers are possible in the early morning hours but, most of the daytime hours will stay dry. An isolated PM shower is not out of the question either. We will flirt with the mid 50s for our afternoon high. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph sustained with gusts of 35 possible. Be mindful of the wind, especially if you plan to take advantage of the warmth and setup Christmas decorations.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy to end the work-week. The sunshine has certainly lacked for our area this week. High temps will hover in the mid 40s. We could see a stray PM shower roaming through.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we approach the weekend. Thermometers will read afternoon highs in the mid 40s before colder air returns early next week. We stay dry as well until out next system moves in on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with our next chance for rain coming in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s if not low 50s. The afternoon could get a bit breezy as well.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases falling temps as a change in air-mass is likely. High temps will be reached shortly after midnight with dropping temps into the afternoon. We will see highs in the mid 40s with afternoon temps in the upper 30s. Winds will likely be breezy as well.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy for now. There has been a system that has been in the works that could move into the Ohio Valley. It will be a fine line of snow/rain showers with changing temperatures. We will continue to monitor this development for you. Temperatures will range in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for rain/snow showers. High temps for right now will be in the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey