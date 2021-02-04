Breezy and colder on Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Lows 31-35.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a few flurries, Highs 33-37.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Light snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 25-29.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with some flurries, Highs 30-34.
TUESDAY: Periods of snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-32.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cold, Highs 25-29.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with flurries, Highs 23-27.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker