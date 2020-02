7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with few mixing rain/snow showers developing midday, Highs 39-42. TONIGHT: Few sprinkles or flurries, no accumulation, Lows near 32. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, light showers or flurries, Highs 40-42. SUNDAY: Turning partly sunny and warming up, Highs 46-48. MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and much nicer and dry, Highs 54-57. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy again with rain showers, Highs 53-56. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, still mild, Highs 48-51. THURSDAY: Cooler and cloudy with light rain showers, Highs 39-43.