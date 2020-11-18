Breezy and Warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 28-32.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-64.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 60-62.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: More clouds with rain showers in the evening, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Rain showers ending then variable clouds, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 50-54.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs 52-56.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker