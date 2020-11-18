Breezy and Warmer Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 28-32.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-64.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 60-62.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: More clouds with rain showers in the evening, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Rain showers ending then variable clouds, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 50-54.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs 52-56.

