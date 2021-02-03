Breezy and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cold and dry, Lows 15-19.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 23-27.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with some flurries, Highs 18-22.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds then snow showers, Highs 23-27.
WEDNESDAY: Snow showers then a sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 20-22.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker