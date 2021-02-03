Breezy and warmer Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: We are not expected to see much in terms of precipitation today thanks to high pressure moving across the region. Clouds will start to thin out some as we head into the afternoon. I do not expect to see wall to wall sunshine, but some rays of sun are certainly better than grey and overcast. Temperatures will top off around the freezing mark. Clouds are expected to fully clear out as we head into the overnight hours, where our overnight low will bottom out to a chilly 15 degrees. This is only a small taste of what is to come as we head into the next work week.