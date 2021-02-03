Breezy and warmer Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cold and dry, Lows 15-19.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 23-27.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with some flurries, Highs 18-22.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds then snow showers, Highs 23-27.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers then a sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 20-22.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter