Breezy and warmer Thursday

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows near 40.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine with showers by evening, Highs 62-66.

FRIDAY: Brief morning showers then periods of sunshine, Highs 53-57.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine with evening rain to snow, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Flurries ending then mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 45-49.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild, Highs 60-64.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

