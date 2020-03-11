Breezy and warmer Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Overcast with several rounds of rain, wind gusts up to 35 mph, Highs 57-60. TONIGHT: Still breezy but drying out some, cooler, Lows 34-36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower, Highs 53-55. THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix, warmer again, rain late, Highs 60-64. FRIDAY: Morning rain likely then mostly cloudy, Highs 51-53. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice and dry but cooler, Highs 47-50. SUNDAY: Cool, snowflakes mixed with rain, Highs 48-52. MONDAY: Peeks of sunshine, slightly warmer, Highs 54-57.