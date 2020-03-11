Breezy and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows near 40.
THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine with showers by evening, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY: Brief morning showers then periods of sunshine, Highs 53-57.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine with evening rain to snow, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Flurries ending then mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 45-49.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 52-56.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild, Highs 60-64.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker