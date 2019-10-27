Breezy, partly cloudy on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Breezy until sundown, partly cloudy, AM fog, Lows 43-46.
MONDAY: AM fog, mostly sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 66-69.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and pleasant, Highs 67-70.
WEDNESDAY: A cloudy day with rain moving in after midnight, Highs 65-68.
THURSDAY: Overcast with ongoing showers, Highs 61-63.
FRIDAY: Lingering AM showers, drastic cool-down, Highs 50-53.
SATURDAY: Staying cool and dry, Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, brisk, Highs 50-52.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler