7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.

SATURDAY: An upper-level disturbance will likely bring rain showers scattered across the board for the day on Saturday. The best chance for rain will be in the morning/afternoon. A gradual end to rain is expected right around lunch. Sky coverage will be cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid to low 50s early in the day. Temps will start to drop as we head into the evening hours, likely in the 30s by dinnertime. Winds will also be a bit breezy, blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts of 35/40 mph possible. Saturday night into Sunday morning, low temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with temperatures cooling to the lower 40s or upper 30s. A stray shower or two is possible, but not anything widespread. It will feel more winter-like.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for spotty rain showers, primarily in the late evening hours. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s. An unsettled weather pattern will lead to daily chances of rain for the first full work-week of December.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with another dose of possible precip. Rain showers will be scattered across the board. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds overhead with temperatures ranging in the mid to low 50s. There is a chance for a stray shower or two.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable temperatures back in the forecast. We will max out in the mid to low 40s. There is a chance for spotty showers.

FRIDAY: Grey and cloudy will be the trend again. Temperatures will top off in the mid to low 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey