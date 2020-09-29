Breezy with brighter skies Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then partial clearing, Lows 45-49.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 64-68.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies and a little cooler, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 61-65.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 63-67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 65-69.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker