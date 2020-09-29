Breezy with brighter skies Wednesday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then partial clearing, Lows 45-49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 64-68.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and a little cooler, Highs 62-66.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 61-65.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 63-67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 65-69.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

