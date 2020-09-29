Breezy with brighter skies Wednesday

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: Today will be one of those days that if I had a Couch-Cast graphic, I would only show that and the 7-Day. Gray and overcast skies are expected throughout the day. There could be a stray shower or sprinkle in the afternoon and sporadic showers are possible for the evening. Winds will not be an issue today, but it will be chilly with highs expected to be around 59-61. Hello Fall.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected and the temperatures will remain below average. A deep upper level trough (elongated area of lower pressure) will be positioned in the Midwest and will keep our region in a cooler air-mass for the majority of the next few days. The threat for rain will clear out as the cold front continues to trek eastward. Expected highs will be cooler, around 63-65.