Breezy with flurries Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with drizzle and fog, Lows 31-35.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with snow flurries, Highs 38-40
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 35-39.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a flurry or two, Highs 34-38.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 36-40.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 40-42.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 43-47.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 46-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker