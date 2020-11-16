Breezy with flurries Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The start of the new work week has us in a cooler air-mass and some gusty winds. We will be under mostly sunny skies as drier air is overhead. Our temperatures will top off around 46-48. The winds will also be noticeable today blowing from the west around 10-15mph with a gusts upwards of 30mph. It may be best to hunker down inside and not be outside because with the strong winds, we will see a wind-chill factor today. The cooler air will only be around for a few more days until a gradual warm up into the weekend.