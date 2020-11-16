Breezy with flurries Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with cold breezes, Lows 34-38.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow flurries, Highs 40-42.
WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies and less breezy, Highs 41-45.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 58-60.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry, Highs 61-65.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 63-67.
MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker