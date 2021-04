Breezy with showers Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds will be present as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. It will not be as nice as Tuesday, but another fair and Spring like day in the Ohio Valley. Most of the rain activity has wrapped up and we will stick with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance we could see some filtered sunlight into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.Winds will not be a factor, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will increase and the cooler air will start to work its way into the area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.