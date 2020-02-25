Brief Downpours late Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Rain likely for morning then occasional pm showers, Highs 48-51. TONIGHT: Few showers then staying cloudy, Lows 40-42. WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain, changing to snow late, Highs 49-52. THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold again, Highs 31-34. FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy still, with stray snow flurries, Highs 30-33. SATURDAY: Clouds remain, but calmer and drier and cold, Highs 28-31. SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, but still chilly, Highs 35-38. MONDAY: Partly sunny and a nicer feeling day, Highs 47-50.