Brief Downpours late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing, Lows near 40
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers to evening snow showers, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 31-35.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 30-32.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 48-50.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, Highs 58-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker