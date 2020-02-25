Brief Downpours late Wednesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing, Lows near 40

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers to evening snow showers, Highs 46-50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 31-35.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 30-32.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 48-50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, Highs 58-60.

