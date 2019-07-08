Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Brief drop in humidity levels

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cooler, Lows 62-66.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and Hotter, Highs 86-90.

THURSDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms returning, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 81-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: More clouds and more humid, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms developing, Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter