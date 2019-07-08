Brief drop in humidity levels

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cooler, Lows 62-66.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and Hotter, Highs 86-90.

THURSDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms returning, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 81-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: More clouds and more humid, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms developing, Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker