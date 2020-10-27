Brief rays of sun Wednesday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with some sprinkles, Lows 41-45.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sun, Highs 58-60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Highs 53-57.

FRIDAY: Showers ending the partly sunny skies, Highs 48-50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a frosty start, Highs 53-57.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds then a few showers, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 46-50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, Highs 51-55.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter