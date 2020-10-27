Brief rays of sun Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with some sprinkles, Lows 41-45.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sun, Highs 58-60.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Highs 53-57.
FRIDAY: Showers ending the partly sunny skies, Highs 48-50.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a frosty start, Highs 53-57.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds then a few showers, Highs 54-58.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 46-50.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, Highs 51-55.
