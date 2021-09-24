Brief spotty showers Saturday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 46-50.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs 74-78.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Sprinkles ending then variable clouds, Highs 70-72.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloiud mix and a little cooler, Highs 70-74.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

