Brief sunshine for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and not as cold, Lows 30-32.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and continued cool, Highs 43-47.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Brief periods of sunshine and warmer, Highs 56-60.

FRIDAY: Considerable cloudiness and cool, Highs 54-58.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 50-54.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

