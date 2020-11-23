Brief sunshine for Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The start of the next work week is looking slightly cooler than average temperature wise, with highs around 42-44. We will be under mostly cloudy if not overcast skies for a majority of the day. We will be not see much in terms of sunshine today, so it will be feeling like a Monday with the gray conditions. Winds will be noticeable today, blowing from the west at 7-12mph with gusts upwards of 20mph possible. It will be a little chilly overnight tonight with our low dipping at or below the freezing mark.