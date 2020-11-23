Brief sunshine for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and not as cold, Lows 30-32.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and continued cool, Highs 43-47.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Brief periods of sunshine and warmer, Highs 56-60.
FRIDAY: Considerable cloudiness and cool, Highs 54-58.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix, Highs 43-47.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker