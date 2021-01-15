Brief Weekend snow showers

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with a few flurries, Lows 28-30.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with brief periods of light snow, Highs 35-39.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with cold breezes and snow showers, Highs 34-38.
MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with some flurries, Highs 33-37.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and still cold, Highs 35-39.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little colder, Highs 32-36.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with sprinkles and flurries, Highs 38-40.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers, Highs 34-38.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker