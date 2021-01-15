Brief Weekend snow showers

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with a few flurries, Lows 28-30.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with brief periods of light snow, Highs 35-39.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with cold breezes and snow showers, Highs 34-38.

MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with some flurries, Highs 33-37.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and still cold, Highs 35-39.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little colder, Highs 32-36.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with sprinkles and flurries, Highs 38-40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers, Highs 34-38.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

