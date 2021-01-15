Brief Weekend snow showers

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Cloudy conditions return but we also have a chance for some precipitation as a weather maker will move through the Ohio Valley by lunchtime. A low-pressure system is expected to sweep through Friday with the timing of the cold front expected to be around lunchtime. Precipitation will start off as rain and then as colder air funnels in, we will eventually change over to snow flurries by the evening commute. Little to no accumulation is expected locally. Highest totals are expected in the ridges where you could see upwards of 6 inches. Highs will be in the mid 40s and dropping throughout the day. Winds will be breezy at times, blowing from the south around 10mph. Most precip will stop as we head into the overnight hours. It will remain cloudy for the remainder of the weekend.