7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: After a soggy start to the weekend, Mother’s Day pristine (maybe a bit chilly for some). The good news is, we will trend with wall-to-wall sunshine and crisp blue skies for most of the brand new work-week. In terms of today, we had much of the same. More sunshine, very little cloud cover, and mild air back in the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs for today were in the lower 70s, which is on par for average this time of year. We will stay with the sunshine today until the sunset at 8:26. Dominant high pressure will keep us clear for the overnight hours. Tonight, we will not see much in terms of anything weather related. Winds will stay calm and blow from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures into the morning hours will be down in the mid to low 40s.

TUESDAY: The trend for the next several days will be sunshine and blue skies. We will stay locked in with high pressure, meaning a very quiet and sun filled pattern. Temperatures for the day will be back in the mid-70s. The good news too, we will not have to worry about any form of mugginess as dew point temperatures will stay in shape.

WEDNESDAY: More sun and warmer air continues to move into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will near 80 degrees for the afternoon high. Expect a few clouds in the skies.

THURSDAY: The warmer trend will return with highs again in the 80-degree threshold. It will be nice to catch up on yard work and wash the cars if necessary.

FRIDAY: Our stretch of nice weather will stick around to end the week, but the pattern shifts afterwards. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies through the day. After sunset, we will see an increase in cloud cover with a return of rain activity for Ohio and West Virginia for the weekend.

SATURDAY: After a gorgeous stretch of weather, we will see an increase in cloud cover and a return of wet weather for the weekend. Rounds of rain are likely for the morning and again for the afternoon a few storms are possible. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s. Winds could turn breezy as well.

SUNDAY: More clouds and rain showers for the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Rain activity will likely stick around into the start of the next work-week. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 70s to upper 60s for our highs.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey