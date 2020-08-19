Bright blue skies expected for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: If your Wednesday needs a little pick-me-up, hopefully the weather can brighten your day. I expect to see bright blue skies and abundant sunshine across the Ohio Valley! There is the chance of seeing some patchy valley fog on the early morning commute, but, it is shaping to be a very nice day with hardly any clouds expected in the sky. The low mugginess will continue on as well. Highs around 79-81.

THURSDAY: Another good day is expected for your Thursday. I expect the day to start off where we left it on Wednesday with the cloudless skies. As we transition into the afternoon, more numerous clouds will line the skies. We will notice an increase in temperatures but not much of an increase in mugginess. Highs around 84-86.

FRIDAY: I expect to see more cloud coverage to begin the weekend. We will again notice an increase in the temperatures, but Friday we will also notice an increase in the mugginess. With those two ingredients and being we are still in summer, there is a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 85-87.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions across the Ohio Valley. There is a chance for some afternoon rain showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs around 83-85.

SUNDAY: Clouds off and on for your Sunday. There is a threat for P.M. rain showers. Highs around 84-86.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in place. A shower or storm in the afternoon cannot be ruled out. Highs around 82-84.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs around 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey