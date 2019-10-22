Bright skies for Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Soaking a.m. rain, p.m. clearing, drier and windy, Highs 59-62.TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy and cooler, Lows 43-45.WEDNESDAY: Sunny again, but seasonably cool, Highs 58-61.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant-feeling, Highs 64-67.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler with few showers, Highs 58-61.SATURDAY: A cool day with some sun, mainly dry, Highs 56-59.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, Highs 60-63.MONDAY: AM shower possible then partly sunny, Highs 62-64.