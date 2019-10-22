Bright skies for Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and much colder, Lows 41-45.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 60-62.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 56-60.
SUNDAY: Considerable clouds with spotty showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 55-59.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker