Bright skies for Wednesday

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and much colder, Lows 41-45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 60-62.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 56-60.

SUNDAY: Considerable clouds with spotty showers, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 55-59.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

