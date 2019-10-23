Bright sunshine for Wednesday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Sunny again, but seasonably cool and breezy, Highs 58-61.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and calm, Lows 42-44.
THURSDAY: Few more clouds and pleasant-feeling, Highs 65-67.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler with few showers, Highs 58-61.
SATURDAY: Some sun, showers possible, Highs 57-60.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain more likely, Highs 60-63.
MONDAY: Showers ending then afternoon clearing, Highs 62-64.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry but cooler, Highs 56-59.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman