Bright sunshine for Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sunny again, but seasonably cool and breezy, Highs 58-61.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and calm, Lows 42-44.

THURSDAY: Few more clouds and pleasant-feeling, Highs 65-67.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler with few showers, Highs 58-61.

SATURDAY: Some sun, showers possible, Highs 57-60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain more likely, Highs 60-63.

MONDAY: Showers ending then afternoon clearing, Highs 62-64.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry but cooler, Highs 56-59.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman