Bright sunshine for Wednesday

TODAY: Sunny again, but seasonably cool and breezy, Highs 58-61.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and calm, Lows 42-44.
THURSDAY: Few more clouds and pleasant-feeling, Highs 65-67.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler with few showers, Highs 58-61.
SATURDAY: Some sun, showers possible, Highs 57-60.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain more likely, Highs 60-63.
MONDAY: Showers ending then afternoon clearing, Highs 62-64.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry but cooler, Highs 56-59.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

