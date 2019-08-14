Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Brighter and less humid Wednesday

Weather

Some sunshine makes an appearance today

Posted: / Updated:

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: AM fog then some sun with stray PM shower possible, Highs 80-83.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calming winds, Lows 63-66.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM thunderstorms, Highs 81-83.
FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny, calmer and drier, Highs 81-84.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny day, August heat returns, Highs 86-88.
SUNDAY: A hotter day with sun then afternoon pop-up t-shower, Highs 87-89.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, staying warm and mostly dry, Highs 84-87.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter