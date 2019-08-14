Brighter and less humid Wednesday

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: AM fog then some sun with stray PM shower possible, Highs 80-83.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calming winds, Lows 63-66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM thunderstorms, Highs 81-83.

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny, calmer and drier, Highs 81-84.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny day, August heat returns, Highs 86-88.

SUNDAY: A hotter day with sun then afternoon pop-up t-shower, Highs 87-89.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, staying warm and mostly dry, Highs 84-87.

TUESDAY: Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman