Brighter and warmer Skies Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds and more humid, Lows 61-65.
TUESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and much warmer, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then occasional showers, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then variable cloudiness, Highs 76-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-77.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker