Brighter and warmer Skies Tuesday

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: If you were to associate a Monday with a color, it would be grey. And what better way to describe today's weather better than that color. I expect to not see the sun much because of overcast skies overhead until lunch time. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will remain thick but there could be a peak or two of sunshine. We will also start to build in the mugginess. As we approach dinner-time, there is another chance for showers and maybe an isolated rumble of thunder as well. We will actually be a few degrees cooler with highs around 76-78.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to start the day and it will once again feel dull. But clouds are expected to thin some and we could see more sunshine. The mugginess will continue on as will the chance for some afternoon and evening showers and storms. We will also be much warmer than the previous day. Highs around 85-87.