Brighter and warmer Skies Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and more humid, Lows 61-65.

TUESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and much warmer, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then occasional showers, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then variable cloudiness, Highs 76-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-77.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

