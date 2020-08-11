Brighter skies and hot Wednesday

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 68-70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few isolated showers , Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then some afternoon showers, Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some isolated thunder, Highs 85-89.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Showers ending then some sunshine, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

