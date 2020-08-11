Brighter skies and hot Wednesday

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: As we head into the afternoon I expect clouds to build in ahead of an approaching weak cold front. The high heat will continue on and it will feel noticeably more sticky out compared to yesterday. With the heat and humidity increasing, so will the chance for the afternoon and evening showers and storms. It feels like the dog days of summer. High around 89-91.

WEDNESDAY: Same story-line as Tuesday in terms of high temperatures and mugginess. We will start the day with mostly cloudy skies and they are expected to stick around throughout the day. Rain wise, there is a small chance for afternoon showers and storms again. Portions of the Ohio Valley will remain dry and could shape up to be a nice day for some. Highs around 88-90.