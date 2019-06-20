Brighter skies and less humid

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Lows 58-60.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 72-76.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant., Highs 76-80.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day showers, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 81-85.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker