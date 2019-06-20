Brighter skies and less humid

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Lows 58-60.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant., Highs 76-80.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day showers, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker