Brighter skies and still cool

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers ending, Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Brighter skies, less breezy and continued cool, Highs 46-50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 56-60.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 62-66.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 63-67.

THURSDAY: More clouds with rumbles of thunder, Highs 65-69.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

