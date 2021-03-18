Brighter skies and still cool

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers ending, Lows near 30.
FRIDAY: Brighter skies, less breezy and continued cool, Highs 46-50.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 56-60.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 63-67.
THURSDAY: More clouds with rumbles of thunder, Highs 65-69.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker