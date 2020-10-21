Brighter skies and warm Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with some fog, Lows 54-58.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 76-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with light winds, Highs 60-62.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 66-70.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 56-60.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 52-56.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker