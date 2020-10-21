Brighter skies and warm Thursday

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with some fog, Lows 54-58.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 76-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with light winds, Highs 60-62.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 66-70.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 56-60.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 52-56.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

