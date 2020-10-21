Brighter skies and warm Thursday

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: We will be welcoming some warmth into the Ohio Valley today and extending into the end of the work-week. We will start the day off with clear skies and some pockets of dense fog. If you are heading out on Route 7, Route 2, I 70, or I 77 expect to encounter some fog and add a few extra minutes on your commute time. As we get close to lunchtime, clouds will start to build into the region and filter in sunlight. Past lunch there will be a mixture of sun and clouds with rather warm temperatures being felt. Expected highs today will top off around 74-76, which is close to 15 degrees above average. There is a chance for some light rain showers into the early afternoon, thanks to a weak surface front making its way through our area. Winds will also be noticeable today, blowing from the SW around 8-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20mph.

THURSDAY: Above average temperatures will stick around into your Thursday. We will see mostly sunny skies and no rain. Highs will be around 76-78. It may feel more like summer.