Brighter skies and warmer Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing with cooler air, Lows 46-50.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool, Highs 66-70.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 71-75.
WEDNESDAY: Sprinkles ending then variable clouds, Highs 70-74.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloiud mix and a little cooler, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker