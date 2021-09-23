Brighter skies and warmer Friday

TONIGHT: Slow clearing with cooler air, Lows 46-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool, Highs 66-70.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 70-72.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 71-75.

WEDNESDAY: Sprinkles ending then variable clouds, Highs 70-74.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloiud mix and a little cooler, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

