Brighter skies and warmer Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Downpours ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 60-62.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated showers, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine and less humid, Highs 74-78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 71-75.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and much warmer, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker