Brighter skies and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing with a frost advisory, Lows 32-36.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-62.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers changing to snow, Highs 44-48.

SATURDAY: Flurry or two then variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 46-50.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy and warmer, Highs 55-59.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 54-58.

TUESDAY: Brighter skies and continued cool, Highs 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-64.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

