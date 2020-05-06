Brighter skies and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing with a frost advisory, Lows 32-36.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-62.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers changing to snow, Highs 44-48.
SATURDAY: Flurry or two then variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 46-50.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy and warmer, Highs 55-59.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 54-58.
TUESDAY: Brighter skies and continued cool, Highs 53-57.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-64.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker