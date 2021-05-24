Brighter skies and warmer Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy dense fog, Lows 63-67.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 85-89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and dry, Highs 76-80.

FRIDAY: More clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 66-70.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

