Brighter skies and warmer Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy dense fog, Lows 63-67.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 85-89.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and dry, Highs 76-80.
FRIDAY: More clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 66-70.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker