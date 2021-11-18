Brighter skies but colder to end the week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The talk of the Ohio Valley today was the rain that stuck around for most of the morning and through the early afternoon hours. We also experienced a big drop in temps through the early morning hours up until now. Nearly a 20-degree temperature swing once this cold front moved through this morning. There could be a few patchy rain drops that fall the rest of this evening, but we are done with widespread rain. Our maximum temperature today was reached just after midnight at 62 degrees with colder air pumping in since then. Tonight, sky coverage will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy winds likely to stick around. If you plan to head out and try to capture a pic of the partial lunar eclipse, you may need to check out the forecast since there could be some cloud coverage around. Low temps into Friday morning drop down towards 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry for your finally Friday. This a good way to end the week, at least with sunshine. Temps will max out in the lower 40s, so we will probably need a jacket since the sun will not be providing much warmth.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip. High temps will be in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with an increasing chance for a few rain showers throughout the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will hover in the lower 50s. Colder air will funnel back in as we head towards the new week.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We could see a few rain showers in the area, mainly through the morning. High temps in the lower 40s with dropping temps through the afternoon, thanks to another cold front. Monday night into Tuesday morning, we could see a few falling flakes with much colder air around. Winds will likely be breezy throughout the day.

TUESDAY: A few snowflakes could make an appearance through the early morning hours. Sky coverage will stay mainly cloudy with colder air in the Ohio Valley. High temps struggle to get out of the upper 30s. The wind will be a bit breezy once again.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temps will be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone across the Ohio Valley! I hope your stomachs stay full and you enjoy the company of friends and family. In terms of your weather, we will again mix in a few clouds around with cooler air still in place. High temps remain in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey