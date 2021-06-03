Brighter skies coming Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Brighter skies then a few showers, Highs 76-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 85-89.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a late-day shower, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with some late-day thunder, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker