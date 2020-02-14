Brighter skies coming Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and frosty cold , Lows 12-16.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with sprinkles and flurries, Highs 41-45.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 44-48.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 52-56.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then sun/cloud mix, Highs 33-37.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder, Highs 31-35.
FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 34-38.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker