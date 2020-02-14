Brighter skies coming Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and frosty cold , Lows 12-16.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with sprinkles and flurries, Highs 41-45.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 44-48.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 52-56.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then sun/cloud mix, Highs 33-37.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder, Highs 31-35.

FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 34-38.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter