Brighter skies coming Saturday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Light a.m. snow showers, partly sunny p.m, cold & windy, Highs 22-25. TONIGHT: Clear skies and very cold again, calm winds, Lows near 15. SATURDAY: Sunny start with increasing clouds, bit milder, Highs 36-39. SUNDAY: Overcast/gray skies but dry, flurry north, Highs 41-44. MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix, dry and milder, Highs 44-47. TUESDAY: Nice feel, but cloudy with rain likely, Highs 51-54. WEDNESDAY: Turning cooler with light mixing showers, Highs 35-38. THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and colder again, Highs 33-36.