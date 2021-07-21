Brighter Skies Coming Thursday

WASHINGTON (WJTV) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges. Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi Wednesday morning.