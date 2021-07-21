Vet Voices

Brighter Skies Coming Thursday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and less humid, Lows 54-58.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with lighter winds, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers and some thunder, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

