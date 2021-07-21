Brighter Skies Coming Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and less humid, Lows 54-58.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with lighter winds, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers and some thunder, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker