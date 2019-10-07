Brighter skies coming Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing with patchy dense fog, Lows 45-49
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 70-72.
THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer, Highs 71-75.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, less humid and warmer, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers developing, Highs 63-67.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 61-65.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 60-62.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker