Brighter skies coming Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog and soaking rain, cloudy all day and chilly, Highs 58-61.TONIGHT: Some clearing of clouds, even cooler, Lows 46-48.TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and some sunshine, Highs 67-70.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again and very nice, Highs 70-72.THURSDAY: Warming up more with plenty of sun, Highs 72-75.FRIDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 73-76.SATURDAY: Broken clouds and cooling off again, Highs 65-68.SUNDAY: Even cooler and dry with mostly sunny skies, Highs 61-63.