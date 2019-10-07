Brighter skies coming Tuesday

TONIGHT: Slow clearing with patchy dense fog, Lows 45-49

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 70-72.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer, Highs 71-75.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, less humid and warmer, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers developing, Highs 63-67.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 61-65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 60-62.

