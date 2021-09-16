Brighter skies for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog not as cool, Lows 60-64
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds then a shower or two, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: More clouds with spotty rain showers, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued cools, Highs 72-76.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker