Brighter skies for Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with some flurries, Lows 18-20.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 30-34
SUNDAY: Light snow then Variable clouds, Highs 25-29.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with some flurries, Highs 26-30
TUESDAY: Periods of light snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-34.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cold, Highs 21-25.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow, Highs 23-27.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and not as cold, Highs near 30.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker