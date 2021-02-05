Brighter skies for Saturday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: We will warm up to highs in the upper 30s ahead of another system that could bring some mixed precip to the Ohio Valley. Most of the morning and early afternoon are shaping up to be rather nice. We will see sun before cloudy skies start to swing in later in the afternoon and evening. Precipitation as of now looks to be mainly rain. We could mix in a couple snowflakes if not some areas could see a pocket or two of freezing rain. Overnight temperatures have been hovering in the mid 30s. There could be some slick spots for tomorrow's morning commute if we see any of the wintry mix.