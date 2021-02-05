Brighter skies for Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with some flurries, Lows 18-20.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 30-34

SUNDAY: Light snow then Variable clouds, Highs 25-29.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with some flurries, Highs 26-30

TUESDAY: Periods of light snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-34.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cold, Highs 21-25.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow, Highs 23-27.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and not as cold, Highs near 30.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter