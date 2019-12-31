Brighter skies for the first day of the year

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Lows 25-29.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Skies becoming sunny and not as cold, Highs near 40.

THURSDAY: More clouds with rain by Evening, Highs near 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 54-58.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers to snow showers, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with snow showers, Highs 35-39.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold, Highs 35-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker