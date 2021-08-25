Brighter skies for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated downpour then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny then rumbles of thunder, Highs 86-90.
FRIDAY: More clouds then some afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon and evening thunder, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers ending, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 77-79.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker