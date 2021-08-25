Brighter skies for Thursday

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated downpour then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 68-70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then rumbles of thunder, Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: More clouds then some afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon and evening thunder, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers ending, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 77-79.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

