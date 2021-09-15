Brighter skies for Thursday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then some clearing, Lows 60-62.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued mild, Highs 76-80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

