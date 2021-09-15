Brighter skies for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then some clearing, Lows 60-62.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued mild, Highs 76-80.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker