Brighter skies for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and colder, Lows 40-42.
THURSDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 52-56
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 54-58.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: More clouds then evening showers, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with brief showers, Highs 44-48.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow flurries, Highs 43-47.
WEDNESDAY: Morning flurries then variable clouds, Highs 42=46.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker