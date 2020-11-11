Brighter skies for Thursday

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and colder, Lows 40-42.

THURSDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 52-56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 54-58.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 50-54.

SUNDAY: More clouds then evening showers, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with brief showers, Highs 44-48.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow flurries, Highs 43-47.

WEDNESDAY: Morning flurries then variable clouds, Highs 42=46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

