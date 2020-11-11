Brighter skies for Thursday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Well wishes to all vets on Veterans Day and thank you to all the men and women who served and protected The United States. Rain showers are expected to come off and on throughout the day and we will start a downward trend in temperatures. Showers will taper off as we head further into the afternoon and evening. Clouds will follow suit also, clearing out into the overnight hours. Our high topped off around 68-70 in the morning hours and our temperatures will drop to the upper 50s/low 60s this afternoon. Winds will be noticeable today from the south around 10-15 mph.